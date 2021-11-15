Heir to Sweden’s throne cancels Dutch trip due to lockdown

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria is canceling a trip to the Netherlands because of the three-week partial lockdown there amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country. The lockdown began Saturday night and is the first to start in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent. The restrictions affect all parts of the trip by the heiress to the Swedish throne, the palace said. The trip was scheduled for Nov. 18-19.