EU moves to add airlines, others to Belarus sanctions list

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is expanding sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals accused of helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a “hybrid attack” against the bloc by President Alexander Lukashenko. The EU has already slapped a series of sanctions on Lukashenko and senior Belarus officials over what it says were fraudulent elections last year and a security crackdown that followed. EU foreign ministers agreed Monday to adjust the sanction criteria to include companies and people accused of involvement in the migrant standoff at Belarus’s borders with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Lukashenko has brushed aside the move.