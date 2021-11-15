2 explosions heard in the Ugandan capital, Kampala

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Witnesses say two loud explosions have been heard in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, early Tuesday. They say one blast happened near a police station and another along a street near the parliamentary building. An eyewitness video posted online showed a plume of white smoke rising from the blast scene near the police station. Police did not immediately comment, and it was not clear if the explosions were bomb attacks. There was no word on casualties.