‘You can’t even cry loudly’: Counting Ethiopia’s war dead

By CARA ANNA and DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Ethiopia’s war is now one year old. Its dead are in the handwritten lists of names smuggled out of a region cut off from the world. They’re in images of people shot and tossed off a cliff, tortured and pushed into a river, left unburied for days. No one knows how many thousands of people have been killed. But one ethnic Tigrayan in the diaspora has been compiling a list of names, more than 3,000 so far. An ethnic Amhara group has a separate list of almost 2,000. Experts say that’s just a small fraction of the real toll.