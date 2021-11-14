Mar-a-Lago-trespasser deported to China 2 years later

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese businesswoman has been deported back to China more than two years after being sentenced to eight months in prison for trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents. Federal authorities say Yujing Zhang was deported over the weekend. She was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving her sentence. But immigration officials told the Miami Herald she was held at the Glades County Detention Center for three times as long as her prison term mainly because of deportation delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.