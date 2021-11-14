Harris Fawell, former congressman from Illinois, dead at 92

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Harris W. Fawell, a seven-term Illinois congressman and state senator, has died at age 92. His wife Ruth Fawell said Sunday that her husband died last week of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. The Republican from Naperville represented a Chicago-area district in Congress from 1985 to 1999 and was known as a fiscal conservative. While he was a Republican, he supported Democrat Barack Obama’s presidency in 2008 and was one of 30 former GOP members of Congress who in 2016 publicly said they would not vote for Donald Trump. He is survived by his wife and three children. Funeral services were private.