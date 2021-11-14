Critics: Greece criminalizes migration, prosecutes helpers

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

CHIOS, Greece (AP) — Among the inmates of Chios prison, nestled in the warren of narrow streets of this Greek island’s main town, three young men from Afghanistan and Somalia are serving dramatically long sentences: 50 years for two of them, a staggering 142 for the third. But these are not violent, hardened criminals, even according to the verdicts against them. They were convicted of steering floundering migrant boats after they say smugglers abandoned them at sea between Turkey and Greece. Critics say cases such as these, as well as prosecutions or threats of criminal proceedings against aid workers, are an attempt to criminalize migration and part of an expanding arsenal of techniques authorities are using to deter asylum-seekers.