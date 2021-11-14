Argentine midterms could make president a ‘lame duck’

By DÉBORA REY and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines angry at high inflation and rising poverty could strip President Alberto Fernández’s coalition of its control of the Senate in mid-term elections that will impact his final two years in office. The ruling Front for Everyone – made up of a collection of Peronist and leftist parties – currently controls the Senate and is a strong minority in the Chamber of Deputies, where it has relied on independents to pass laws. If, as polls predict, the center-right opposition coalition Together for Change prevails in most districts, the ruling party will be forced to negotiate every initiative it sends to congress.