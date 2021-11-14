Afghans in Indonesia protest slow UN resettlement process

By EDNA TARIGAN and ACHMAD IBRAHIM

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers living in Indonesia have rallied in front of the U.N. refugee agency office in Jakarta to urge it to speed up their resettlement. They held large banners reading “Our families are in danger. Please act now” and “Resettle refugees and save lives” during the rally in front of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Some children of asylum seeker joined the rally. Indonesia is not a signatory to the U.N. Refugee Convention, and the government does not allow asylum seekers to work or have access to schools or public hospitals.