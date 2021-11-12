US sanctions Eritrea’s military, ruling party over Ethiopia

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on the military and ruling party of Eritrea over their role in neighboring Ethiopia’s brutal yearlong war,. A Treasury Department statement cited the “continued role” the Eritreans play in the war that has killed thousands. Ethiopia’s government allowed Eritrean soldiers to enter Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where witnesses have accused them of some of the war’s worst abuses. Eritrea did not immediately comment on the sanctions announced Friday. The U.S. also warned it could sanction Ethiopia’s government and rival Tigray forces if there isn’t “meaningful progress” toward a cease-fire and talks. Hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions in the Tigray region.