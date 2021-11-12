Republican Ciattarelli concedes New Jersey governor race

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

RARITAN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli says he spoke to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and conceded the election, but adds he plans to run again in four years. Ciattarelli said Friday at a news conference in his hometown of Raritan that he called Murphy earlier in the day, congratulated him and wished him well. Murphy became the first Democrat in 44 years to win reelection. But the margin with Ciattarelli was just about 3 points and much closer than public polls indicated the contest would be in a state where Democrats have 1 million more registered voters.