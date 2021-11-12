Latvia bans unvaccinated lawmakers from meetings

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia is banning unvaccinated lawmakers from attending in-person and remote parliament meetings as of Monday. Their wages also will be suspended if they are not able to work at the parliament. The law, approved Friday, requires members of parliament and local government members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The law enters into force Nov. 15 and will remain effective until July 1, BNS reported. Last month, Latvia introduced an 8 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the Baltic country of 1.9 million. Most stores are closed, and indoor and outdoor gatherings, including entertainment, sports and cultural events aren’t allowed. These restrictions end Nov. 15.