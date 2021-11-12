‘Incel’ teen pleads guilty in NYC eatery bomb threat case

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager who authorities say terrorized outdoor diners at a Manhattan eatery has pleaded guilty to carrying out a hoax bomb threat. Malik Sanchez entered the plea Friday in Manhattan federal court. He admitted to making the threat at a restaurant in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood. Prosecutors say he posted to the internet a video on Feb. 13 that showed him loudly stating that a bomb was about to go off near a table where two women sat. Prosecutors say the 19-year-old Sanchez self-identifies as an “involuntary celibate” or “incel.” The mostly online group of individuals, primarily men, believe society unjustly denies them sexual or romantic attention.