Horrific abuse leads to life sentence in death of 2-year-old

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who killed a 2-year-old child found with bruises and bite marks all over his body and signs of sexual abuse has been sentenced to life in prison after agreeing to plead guilty. Prosecutors say 30-year-old William Looper told investigators he beat and abused the boy for two weeks and he couldn’t explain why. Solicitor David Stumbo says he thinks Looper should have died for his crimes but he took the deal for a life sentence because Looper agreed to testify against his father, who Looper says abused him and his brother as they grew up.

