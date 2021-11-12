Energy companies push for proposed merger in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest electric provider and global energy giant Iberdrola say they’re committed to customer protections as they push for regulatory approval for a multibillion-dollar merger. The parent company of Public Service Co. of New Mexico and an Iberdrola subsidiary filed additional arguments with utility regulators Friday. The filing claims the companies are committed to $10 million more in economic development benefits and financial protections for customers. The companies say PNM also would delay its next rate case by six months to December 2022. A hearing examiner recently recommended that the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission reject the merger.