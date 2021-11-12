Amazon workers in New York withdraw petition to unionize

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has confirmed that a group of Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York has withdrawn its petition to hold a vote to unionize. The move comes less than two weeks before the labor board was expected to hold a hearing to determine whether there was sufficient interest to form a union at the Amazon distribution center. Organizers had said in late October that it delivered more than 2,000 signed union-support cards to the NLRB’s Brooklyn office after launching the effort in April. An NLRB spokesperson declined to elaborate the reason behind the pullback but noted the workers can refile a petition.