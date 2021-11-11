Trump asks appeals court to delay release of Jan. 6 records

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block the release of records to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection led by his supporters. Trump’s lawyers requested a temporary stay from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Barring a court order, the National Archives is expected on Friday to turn over Trump’s call logs, draft speeches and other documents related to the insurrection. Trump’s lawyers asked the court to set a schedule for the case that would delay any decision until next week.