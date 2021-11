Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The lawyer for detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster says a court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced him to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. The lawyer says Fenster, who is the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found guilty Friday of contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. Fenster has been detained since May as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area to see his family. He still faces two additional charges. He is the only foreign journalist to be convicted of a serious crime since the army seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.