Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Douglas, who played handsome family patriarch John Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” has died. A family spokesman says the actor died Tuesday after a brief illness, just three days before his 89th birthday. His hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie Dearest” and the TV series “Melrose Place” and “Barnaby Jones.” But he was best known for “The Young and the Restless,” which he joined in 1982. The Abbott character died in 2006, but Douglas continued to make special appearances on the CBS daytime soap opera as his ghost, most recently in 2016.