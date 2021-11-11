Gaza doctor seeks apology from Israel for daughters’ deaths

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian doctor living in Canada is back in Israel, seeking justice for his three daughters and a niece killed in 2009 by a direct Israeli strike on his house in Gaza. Israel’s highest court will hear his appeal on Monday, demanding an official apology and compensation for the airstrike, which he believes was a mistake. Israel says it’s not liable because the incident happened during a war. The physician says that just airing the case in Israel — for a second time since 2018 — is a way of ensuring that his three daughters are remembered. He plans to visit their graves in Gaza after the court hearing.