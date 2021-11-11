Colorado governor says all adults can get COVID booster shot

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has defied federal guidance on COVID-19 booster shots by issuing an order allowing all residents 18 years old and older to get them. U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules allow booster shots for those 18 and older who are at high risk of exposure to the virus. The FDA also permits boosters for people 65 and older, and adults with special medical conditions. Polis’ order declares all of Colorado at high risk of infection, significantly expanding the number of residents eligible. It’s aimed at preventing hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed as the state experiences a surge in infections driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus.