States challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate for health workers

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A coalition of 10 states has filed a lawsuit challenging a new rule by President Joe Biden’s administration requiring millions of health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The suit filed Wednesday in a Missouri federal court follows similar ones filed by Republican-led states against Biden’s vaccine requirements for federal contractors and business with more than 100 employees. The latest suit contends the vaccine requirement issued by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid is unprecedented, unreasonably broad and infringes on states’ rights. Biden’s administration has said its rules supersede state policies and are necessary. Joining the lawsuit were the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.