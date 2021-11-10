Merkel asks Putin to intervene with Belarus over migrants

By VANESSA GERA, MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country’s border with Poland. Merkel spoke with Putin by phone on Wednesday. The chancellor’s office said Merkel “underlined the fact that the instrumentalization of migrants against the European Union by the Belarusian regime is inhuman and completely unacceptable, and asked the Russian president to exert his influence on the regime in Minsk.” Russia is a close ally of Belarus. Germany is a favored EU destination for migrants. For months there has been heavy migration from Belarus to Poland, Lithuania and to a lesser degree Latvia, all located on the EU’s eastern border.