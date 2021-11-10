Inmate who sued for gender surgery seeks $2.8M in legal fees

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho inmate who became the first person to receive court-ordered gender confirmation surgery after suing the Idaho Department of Correction is asking a judge to order the state to pay more than $2.8 million in attorney fees. The state has until Nov. 22 to respond to the motion. Adree Edmo is no longer in custody. She sued the state in 2017, saying her Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment was violated when the prison refused to provide gender confirmation surgery. Gov. Brad Little’s office declined to comment on the case because it is still moving forward in court.