Health minister: Nepal to vaccinate all adults by mid-April

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA

Associated Press

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s health minister says it will be able to obtain enough vaccines to immunize all adults against COVID-19 by mid-April and is focusing on distributing doses in its mountainous areas. Health Minister Birod Khatiwada told The Associated Press that Nepal will hire workers and set up vaccine centers so the doses can be administered. Nepal’s immunization campaign stalled when India halted vaccine exports. Crowds of people have overwhelmed vaccine centers when they are open. Khatiwada says additional doses will end Nepal’s shortage, and the government’s focus now is on getting the vaccines to all corners of the country, including remote mountain areas.