Climate talks draft agreement expresses ‘alarm and concern’

By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Governments are poised to express “alarm and concern” about global warming already happening and encourage one another to end their use of coal. That’s according to a draft released Wednesday of the final document expected at U.N. climate talks. The early version of the document also impresses on countries the need to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about half by 2030 even though pledges so far from governments don’t add up to that frequently stated goal. In a significant move, the draft urges countries to speed up phasing out coal and subsidies for fossil fuels. But it makes no explicit reference to ending the use of oil and gas.