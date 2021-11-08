Sleaze claims roiling UK govt put Johnson under pressure

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to talk about climate change. But his opponents want to focus on sleaze. As a United Nations climate summit aimed at staving off catastrophic global warming enters its final week in Glasgow, Scotland, host leader Johnson is facing a barrage of criticism in London over his attempts to change the system that oversees lawmakers’ standards. On Monday, the House of Commons will hold an emergency debate on political ethics, after the government tried to block the suspension of a Conservative lawmaker found guilty of breaching lobbying rules. Opposition parties say the episode has revealed a Conservative government that plays fast and loose with the rules, and the want a public inquiry into corruption allegations.