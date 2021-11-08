Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:56 am

Parties sign power-sharing deal to form new Czech government

KEYT

PRAGUE (AP) — Two party coalitions that emerged as winners of the Czech Republic’s parliamentary election have signed a power-sharing deal to govern. A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party garnered 27.8% of votes in last month’s poll. That group has teamed up with the center-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN – a group of mayors – which received 15.6% of votes. The new partnership will hold a 108-seat majority in the the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating outgoing populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition. 

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content