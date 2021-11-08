California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two California couples gave birth to each others’ babies after a mix-up at a fertility clinic and spent months raising children that weren’t theirs before swapping the infants. That’s according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles. Daphna Cardinale says she and her husband had immediate suspicions that the girl she gave birth to in 2019 wasn’t theirs because the child had a darker complexion than they do. The lawsuit accuses the in vitro fertilization clinic and its owner of medical malpractice, breach of contract, negligence and fraud. The other parents involved in the mix-up wish to remain anonymous and plan a similar lawsuit. A clinic representative declined to comment.