Arab League envoy in Beirut to mediate Lebanon-Saudi rift

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A top Arab League official is in Beirut to explore ways to resolve an unprecedented diplomatic rift between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia that emerged following comments by the Lebanese information minister. The minister had criticized the war in Yemen that a Saudi-led coalition is waging against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels there. The Arab League envoy said on Monday his visit was “an initiative to put the crisis on the right track.” Saudi Arabia has withdrawn its ambassador from Beirut and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave the kingdom. It has also banned Lebanese imports. Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have also pulled their ambassadors from Lebanon.