Trial of ex-Idaho governor longshot ends with hung jury

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — The trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged in the killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl has ended with jurors unable to reach verdicts on the most serious charges against him. Jurors on Thursday found Steve Pankey guilty of false reporting but could not reach agreement on murder and kidnapping charges. Pankey testified that he pretended to know information about the case out of bitterness for police and because he wanted his former church and former employer investigated. He denied being involved in Jonelle Matthews’ disappearance and death. A hearing is scheduled Monday to sentence Pankey for false reporting and to discuss whether he will be tried again.