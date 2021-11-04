Singapore urged not to hang disabled Malaysian in drug case

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore is due to hang a Malaysian man next week for smuggling 1.5 ounces of heroin into the country. However, rights groups are urging the execution be halted because the man is intellectually disabled. Death penalty opponents say Nagaenthran K.Dharmalingam has an IQ of 69, a level that is internationally recognized as an intellectual disability, as well as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. A court hearing is set Monday to hear arguments the execution would violate Singapore’s constitution. Singapore’s home ministry says Nagaenthran clearly understood the crime and has exhausted all legal appeals. His sister says his family members “are crying and thinking about my brother and counting the days.”