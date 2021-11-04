China LGBT rights group shuts down in tightening environment

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A LGBT advocacy group in China that has spearheaded many of the country’s legal cases pushing for greater rights is halting its advocacy work for the foreseeable future. LGBT Rights Advocacy China announced it was ceasing all activities and shutting down its social media accounts in an announcement on social media Thursday. The group member declined to say why. Homosexuality is not a crime in China, and in bigger cities, there’s a vibrant social scene where LGBT individuals can socialize without much fear or discrimination. However, it appears that restrictions on advocacy groups and online censorship has grown. In July, WeChat social media platform shut down dozens of accounts run by university students and non-profit groups on LGBT topics.