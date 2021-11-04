2 skiers to miss Canada’s WCup races due to vaccine mandate

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Two Swiss skiers that do not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will miss the first men’s downhill race of World Cup ski season in Canada because the country requires international visitors to have two doses to enter. Swiss teammates Urs Kryenbühl and Ralph Weber say they have recovered from COVID-19 infections and do not want to be vaccinated ahead of the races in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Nov. 27-28. Vaccination status could be a major issue for winter sports athletes ahead of the Beijing Olympics. The Winter Games open on Feb. 4 and China has said it will impose a 21-day quarantine on any non-fully vaccinated athlete.