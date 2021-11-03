Voters back rights for elderly visits, eating and clean air
By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
Voters in Texas have pushed back against pandemic restrictions on nursing home visits and worship services. A pair of constitutional amendments approved Tuesday would prohibit government officials from limiting religious services or preventing nursing home residents from having visitors. Both passed with significant support, about a year after some officials had imposed restrictions to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. Voters elsewhere also approved new constitutional rights. A successful Maine amendment creates the nation’s first right to grow and eat food. In New York, voters passed an amendment establishing a right to clean air and water.