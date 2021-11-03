Supply chain delays disrupt California agriculture exports

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California farmers say they are having trouble exporting their crops because of delays in the global supply chain. Intense demand for products has led to a backlog of container ships outside the nation’s two largest ports along the Southern California coast. California port officials say shipping costs are so high now that many ships hurry back to Asia instead of stopping at the smaller Oakland port to pick up exports of walnuts and almonds. Some processors have resorted to paying much more to ship their products to ports in Texas and Maryland. California accounts for 16% of the nation’s agricultural exports.