Police: Idaho woman stole items from victim in mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 54-year-old Idaho woman is in jail after she was accused of stealing from the body of a security guard killed during a Boise mall shooting. The Idaho Statesman reports Wednesday that Mary Alyce Scarbrough of Boise is charged with felony counts of alteration of evidence, malicious injury to property and grand theft. The Oct. 25 shooting killed 26-year-old security guard Jo Acker. Police say minutes later they exchanged gunfire with 27-year-old suspect Jacob Bergquist, who died the next day. Court documents list an Ada County public defender as Scarbrough’s attorney. That office declined to comment.