Orthodox patriarch hospitalized after stent procedure

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians is staying overnight in a New York City hospital after having a stent placement. The procedure came at the conclusion of his U.S. visit, according to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, 81, of Constantinople underwent the procedure at Mount Sinai Hospital following an angiogram that determined the need for the stent, according to the archdiocese. He was expected to be released Thursday. Bartholomew also had an overnight hospital stay earlier in his U.S. visit but resumed a busy itinerary that included a meeting with President Joe Biden.