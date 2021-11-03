Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond. One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting. Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them. A car later drove nearby. Court records say some men got out and shots were fired at the group. It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Crews has an attorney.