International Criminal Court to probe abuses in Venezuela

By JORGE RUEDA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The International Criminal Court is opening a formal investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule. The opening of the probe was announced by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan at the end of a three-day trip to Caracas. Kahn said he was aware of the political “fault lines” and “geopolitical divisions” that exist around Venezuela. But he vowed not to tolerate any interference in the investigation. He also signed an agreement with the Maduro government that would allow national authorities to advance in their own accountability efforts as outlined by the international treaty that gave rise to the criminal court.