Analysis: After tough election, Biden dismisses danger signs

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The hazard lights are blinking for President Joe Biden after Democratic setbacks in this week’s elections, but the president professes to see no reason for panic. In the aftermath of what some on the left saw as a five-alarm fire, Biden is making the case that the electorate’s mood will improve if he can just get his agenda through Congress. He spoke with certitude of the many factors grinding on Americans as problems that would go away if he could just get his agenda passed. But enacting big legislation does not necessarily lead to electoral success.