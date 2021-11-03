After vote ends in tie, candidates to draw straws, basically

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A city council election in Maine that ended in a tie will be decided, basically, by drawing straws. Portland, Maine, is one of a handful of cities that uses ranked choice voting for local races. The method allows voters to prioritize candidates in races where there are more than two people running. The Tuesday race for an at-large council seat resulted in a numeric tie between Roberto Rodriguez and Brandon Mazer. The city clerk is slated to draw lots Thursday morning in front of City Hall. The clerk hasn’t decided what will be drawn at random, but straws are often used.