EXPLAINER: Why Arbery slaying video will be ‘star witness’

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — It’s hard to overstate the importance that the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying will during the trial of the men who chased and shot him. University of Texas law professor Jeffrey Abramson called the clip the “star witness” of the case. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face an automatic life sentence if they’re convicted of murder in Glynn County Superior Court. The three white men in pickup trucks pursed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood last year. Bryan took the cellphone video of the shooting that sparked a national outcry two months later. Most prospective jurors questioned by the judge and attorneys say they’ve viewed the clip.