Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:09 pm

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

KEYT

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say they have sealed a deal to lower pharmaceutical drug costs for most older Americans as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal. The plan would cap out-of-pocket Medicare costs to $2,000 and lower insulin prices, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who announced it Tuesday. Another deal is emerging to do away with the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions that hits high-tax states. Democrats are hoping to finish a final draft of the overall package soon, with House votes possible Thursday. Biden said in overseas remarks he believes Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will vote for it.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content