COVID-19 deaths hit another daily record in hard-hit Russia

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit another daily record several days after a nationwide order for many Russians to stay off work took effect. Russia’s state coronavirus task force on Tuesday reported 39,008 new confirmed cases and 1,178 COVID-19 deaths. The task force has reported record daily infections or deaths almost every day for the last month. To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a nationwide non-working period for Oct. 30-Nov. 7. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday brushed off rumors that the non-working period might be extended. Less than 35% of Russia’s population has been fully vaccinated even though Russia approved a vaccine against the coronavirus months before most countries.