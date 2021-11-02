City to pay $3.6M to 7 alleging sex abuse in youth program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The city of Louisville will pay a total of $3.65 million to seven people who say they were sexually abused by police. Attorney Tad Thomas told the Courier Journal that Metro Louisville settled with the plaintiffs, who said they were abused in the department’s now-defunct explorer program for youths interested in law enforcement. Thomas said the amount each plaintiff receives will be up to an arbitrator. Three officers named in the suits were convicted of federal sex-related crimes. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement that he hopes the settlement brings some closure for those involved.