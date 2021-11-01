Judge: Accusers at Epstein associate trial to use pseudonyms

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Accusers in the upcoming New York City trial of a British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls will testify using pseudonyms or first names to protect their privacy. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan made the decision Monday at a pretrial hearing for Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was brought into the courtroom in shackles. The judge says she expects “explicit” and “highly sensitive” testimony at the highly anticipated trial in New York City. Opening statements are set for Nov. 29. The 59-year-old Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.