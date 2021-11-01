Iran’s top diplomat in quarantine, tests positive for COVID

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the country’s foreign minister is at home in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. The official IRNA news agency said the minister’s general condition is good. The report quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying Iran’s top diplomat is able to perform his work-related duties remotely. IRNA did not confirm the foreign minister has COVID-19 as the state TV later did on Monday. Many Iranian officials have had the illness caused by the coronavirus. Iranian officials have warned that with less than 45% of the nation of 84 million people fully vaccinated, more surges of the virus are expected.