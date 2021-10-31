What is COP? Key facts and terms at climate summit explained

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The U.N. climate summit, known as COP26 this year, brings officials from almost 200 countries to Glasgow to haggle over the best measures to combat global warming. COP is short for Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. The first summit was held in 1995. More than 100 world leaders will attend the start of the summit Monday and Tuesday, known as the high-level segment. They include U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but the presidents of China and Russia won’t attend in person. Countries will be reviewing each other’s emissions pledges, known as nationally determined contributions. Finalizing the so-called Paris rulebook is also on the agenda.