Teen arrested after fatal shooting at councilmember’s home

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s Northern California home. One person died and three other people were injured. Authorities say Sunday that Benjamin David Calderon was taken into custody Saturday afternoon by a SWAT team after the late-night shooting in the city of Gilroy. Police were called after violence broke out at a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, about 80 miles south of San Francisco. At least one suspect fired a gun. No motive has been disclosed.